17 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Wike Hands Over Guest House to Nigerian Army

By Victor Edozie

Port Harcourt — Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has handed over the Chief of Army Staff Guest House constructed by the Rivers State Government to the Nigerian Army.

The ceremony took place at the premises of the Chief of Army Staff Guest House on Friday and was witnessed by senior commanders of the Nigerian Army and officials of the Rivers State government.

Speaking, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike stated that his administration decided to construct the lodge as part of its resolve to give the Chief of Army Staff and other principal officers befitting accommodation whenever they are in Rivers State.

The governor said that the plots where the Guest House was built initially belonged to the Nigerian Army before it was revoked.

He said: "The certificate of occupancy will be handed over to the General Officer Commanding 6 Division. This property belongs to the Nigerian Army onward."

Responding, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Buratai expressed gratitude to the Rivers State governor for the kind gesture.

He said the Guest House would be used by the Nigerian Army to host Chiefs of Army Staff beginning from himself.

