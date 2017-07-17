Liberia: Boakai Smells the Rat

Recent repeated "booing" of Ruling Unity Party (UP) standard bearer Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai seems to be spilling the stench of defeat at his nose so early, reading from his tone that anything that will disappoint those who want him in power, only God knows what will happen.

"Our people, who are here today, are committed and talented people who want change in these elections. They transported themselves and have remained here for the whole day, if you disappoint them only God knows what will happen," the 76 - year - old UP standard bearer bemoaned in Kakata, Margibi County on 14 July.

Heavily guarded by officers of the elite Executive Protection Service (EPS) and the Emergency Response Unit (ERU) of the Liberia National Police in Kakata, Mr. Boakai narrated how he has received endorsements from seven of Liberia's 15 counties, warning that anything to deny the will of the Liberian people, some will not leave it with God.

His visit in Kakata was again marred by protest from aggrieved citizens of the county, days after he faced violent protest at the hands of some opposing youths in the slum community of Clara Town on Bushrod Island.

While Mr. Boakai appears to be smelling defeat ahead of the October presidential and representatives' elections, he insists at some point that the Liberian people are filled with talents, commitment and devoted to the process of seeing him take the helms of power.

He warns that while some of the people will leave it with God Almighty, some will not just forget about it (that is if he does not win). He declines to predict the outcome of his supporters, except that he maintains that the continuous endorsement he gets throughout the country is a clear indication that he is the choice of the people and nothing will stop him.

Recent elections history here often witness serious protests that in many cases lead to deaths and destruction of properties. Earlier, some protesters had gathered to resist the holding of Mr. Boakai's endorsement program, but the situation was controlled through the joint effort of the Police Support Unit or PSU and ERU, both from the Liberia National Police. The police succeeded in dismissing the protesters before the start of the programme.

Speaking at the program, Montserrado County Senator Madam Geraldine Doe - Sherif said those that recently resisted Mr. Boakai's endorsement in Clara Town in Monrovia were lucky that she was not at the event.

She was emphatic that such ugly act will never be experienced by the ruling party on grounds that she will chase such opponents into the sea."As head of the Montserrado County intellectual unit, we will resist and chase anyone that opposes the vice president into the sea because we know that this ticket is one that will [bring] roads connectivity, better education, health, and create that environment that everyone will have the opportunity to serve and be served," Sen. Doe - Sheriff says.

The Montserrado County Senator is a one time national chairperson of opposition Congress for Democratic Change or CDC, which now forms a three - party collaboration ticket named Coalition for Democratic Change.

For his part, House Speaker Emmanuel James Nuquay who was recently picked by Mr. Boakai as running mate has expressed his willingness and commitment to ensuring that the UP is given the third term to serve the Liberian people. Mr. Nuquay claims that the quest of capturing the Liberian presidency is a must, though he says it is through democratic means.