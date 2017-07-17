Nigeria: Anambra Governorship - APC Rules Out Imposition

Awka — The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has assured that the primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the governorship election in Anambra State will be devoid of favoritism and imposition of candidates.

Ngige, who spoke at the weekend during a meeting held by the Chief Jim Nwobodo-led Election Planning and Strategy Committee in Awka, said the APC constitution would be upheld during the primary election.

He said the candidate of the party would emerge through a free and fair primary election.