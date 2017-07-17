Sudan: President Al-Bashir Leaves for UAE and Saudi Arabia

Khartoum — The President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir left, Monday to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a tour that will also take him to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during which he will meet leaderships of the two countries.

Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour told SUNA that the visit would tackled relations between Sudan and the two countries and developments in the Arab region.

He added the visit came within framework of contact of Sudan and the President of the Republic with his brothers as part of presidential diplomacy he used to adopt with leaders of Arab and African regions.

The President's accompanying delegation comprises Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour, and Minister of Presidency of the Republic, Fadul Abdalla Fadul, and Director of the President's Office, Hatim Hassan Bakheet

President Al-Bashir was seen off at Khartoum Airport by the Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-RahmAN, several ministers and government officials.