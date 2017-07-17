17 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Al-Bashir Leaves for UAE and Saudi Arabia

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir left, Monday to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a tour that will also take him to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during which he will meet leaderships of the two countries.

Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour told SUNA that the visit would tackled relations between Sudan and the two countries and developments in the Arab region.

He added the visit came within framework of contact of Sudan and the President of the Republic with his brothers as part of presidential diplomacy he used to adopt with leaders of Arab and African regions.

The President's accompanying delegation comprises Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour, and Minister of Presidency of the Republic, Fadul Abdalla Fadul, and Director of the President's Office, Hatim Hassan Bakheet

President Al-Bashir was seen off at Khartoum Airport by the Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-RahmAN, several ministers and government officials.

Sudan

Central Darfur Shootings Leave Five Dead, Two Injured

Five people, including two police officers, were shot dead and two others sustained bullet wounds in separate incidents… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.