Nigeria: JAMB Returns N5 Billion to Treasury, Says Computers to Offer Admissions

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) yesterday said it has returned N5 billion excess money to the federal purse.

A statement yesterday signed by the board's head of media, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, said the board was not interested in the monies paid by candidates registering for Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) or Direct Entry (DE) university admissions, but 'the sanctity of the examinations.'

"If money is our concern we would not be returning over N5 billion to federal government coffers. This year, we have remit back to government over N5 billion, the highest ever in the 40 years of the board. This money was saved through the transparent and judicious use of resources," he said

He also said the board would not condone any act of multiple registrations in the ongoing registration for DE and UTME for foreign centres.

"Candidates are to note that multiple registration is a serious offence in the process of obtaining the board's application form be it UTME or the DE currently on sale.

He said the board's Registrar Professor Is-haq Oloyede was working to ensure a 'transparent, acceptable and fair' admission process in the selection of candidates seeking admission into higher institutions.

He said the management had designed computer software, Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS), to get rid of human interference in admission processes.

He said "the admission criteria would be keyed into the software and it will select candidates blindly according to institutions requirement without any primordial consideration. Once you meet the requirements you are picked, you don't need to know anybody. This will promote equity and fairness to all."