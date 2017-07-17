Nigeria: Federal University Dutsin-Ma Commences Engineering, Law Programs

Katsina — The governing council of the Federal University Dutsin-ma (FUDMA) has approved the establishment of Faculty of Engineering and Faculty of Law.

The Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Armaya'u Hamisu Bichi, disclosed this shortly after being honoured by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), saying that already the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) had swung into action for the construction of the new faculties at its permanent site.

Relatedly, the VC, in a statement made available by the university's Public Relations Officer Habibu Matazu, said the Federal Government had approved money for the furnishing of the permanent site, and that within a month the faculties of Agriculture and Agricultural Technology and that of Science would move to the site.

He added that the university was in agreement with a consortium from South Africa to develop the hostels at the permanent site.