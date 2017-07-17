17 July 2017

South Africa: Uber Driver Dies Weeks After Vehicle Set Alight

An Uber driver who sustained major burns after his vehicle was set alight in Pretoria in June has died.

Uber confirmed on Monday that one of their "driver-partners" died from injuries he sustained during an attack near Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on June 10 this year.

The Springboks were playing against France that afternoon.

There have been several attacks between Uber vehicles and metered taxi drivers, but this is the first time a driver has died.

"He was attacked by a small group of unknown individuals and his car was set alight while he was in the vehicle, leading to him sustaining serious injuries," Uber South Africa spokesperson Samantha Allenberg said in a statement.

More to follow.

