16 July 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Police Hunt for Balded Men Hunters - Ritual Killings Started in Mozambique

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Owen Khamula

Malawi Police in Phalombe say they are intensifying their hunt for a syndicate that is now killing people with balded heads on allegations such heads keep gold.

National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera said this in view of a killing of an elderly man, Harrison Makwete whose body was found with a head in a pit latrine last week.

"The head has not yet been found," said Kadadzera.

The police have since arrested 23 year old Thyolani Pholiwa and two others, who are believed to be relations to the old man, in connection with the gruesome murder.

"People should be on the look out for these ritual killings, which started in Mozambique and looks like they are now here in Malawi," said Kadadzera.

The ritual killings of people with balded heads comes at a time when the government is battling to contain ritual killings of people with albinism.

Kadadzera said the law enforcers would deal with the matter decisively before it spreads to some parts of the country.

Malawi is one of the 10 poorest countries in the World, and ranks after war torn South Sudan.

Malawi

Prophet Bishiri's Wife Buys Him Rolls Royce

If tomorrow never comes, would you know how much I loved you? Sings UK based songwriter Ronan Keating in that hit song… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.