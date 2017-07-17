Malawi Police in Phalombe say they are intensifying their hunt for a syndicate that is now killing people with balded heads on allegations such heads keep gold.

National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera said this in view of a killing of an elderly man, Harrison Makwete whose body was found with a head in a pit latrine last week.

"The head has not yet been found," said Kadadzera.

The police have since arrested 23 year old Thyolani Pholiwa and two others, who are believed to be relations to the old man, in connection with the gruesome murder.

"People should be on the look out for these ritual killings, which started in Mozambique and looks like they are now here in Malawi," said Kadadzera.

The ritual killings of people with balded heads comes at a time when the government is battling to contain ritual killings of people with albinism.

Kadadzera said the law enforcers would deal with the matter decisively before it spreads to some parts of the country.

Malawi is one of the 10 poorest countries in the World, and ranks after war torn South Sudan.