A Kenyan Marianist Brother Michael Otieno has urged technical and vocational education graduates from different institutions in Malawi to help the country address unemployment by venturing into entrepreneurship.

Speaking during graduation ceremony of 155 students at Miracle Technical Institute in Karonga, Brother Otieno, said entrepreneurship is the solution to unemployment that has engulfed many countries in Africa including Malawi.

"Currently, the problem of unemployment is huge in many African countries; as such, technical and vocational graduates are our hope. They must go into self-employment," Otieno said.

Due to unemployment, many African youths are now flocking to Europe in search for jobs.

President for the outgoing students, Alnod Cheyama, asked Technical Entrepreneurial and Vocational Education Training Authority (TEVETA) to start providing starter packs to the graduates.

"It is difficult for us to go out and immediately venture into self-employment after graduating empty handed," he said.

Miracle Technical Institute's Principal Tutor, Wanangwa Mfune, said the institution was accredited by the TEVETA in 2005 to offer technical training.

Currently, the institution offers commercial and technical courses such as tailoring, hotel and catering, and financial accounting, among others.

Some of the graduates went away with Malawi Government Trade Test, TEVET Authority Grade 2 and Advanced Malawi Craft certificates.