Liberia: Rotary Club of Sinkor Vows to Support Liberia's Health Sector

The newly inducted president of the Rotary Club of Sinkor (RCS) District 9101 has vowed to help buttress government's effort in the country, particularly in health, financial empowerment and capacity building of ordinary people.

Madam Angela O. Benson said the health sector of Liberia, which is one of the key pillars that government is trying to improve, needs to be given more attention, because it will help save the lives of Liberians, particularly children and the aged.

Rotarian (Rtn.) Benson said the club, which is known as an international service organization of professionals reaching out to communities in need through avenues of services, will turn things around this year for Liberians.

She was speaking recently at a well-attended and colorful ceremony marking the induction of the RCS' 2017-2018 leadership team in office in Sinkor, Monrovia.

The organization's health program will complement government's efforts through the Ministry of Health by providing medication for local health facilities to reduce child and maternal mortality in the country, Rtn. Benson said.

"Our health programs' indicators show that maternity deaths are very high in Liberia and many teenagers die in labor. So with this new approach, I believe that together we can contribute towards bringing that mortality rate down," she said.

According to her, the RCS has already started working with the John F. Kennedy (JFK) Medical Center, especially in the pediatric department on the Teenage Peer Counseling (TPC) project of the hospital.

She said after the training, the teenage counselors will also become role models for others. "So, during my year in office as president, I will expand the project at JFK and other hospitals in Liberia," she added.

"We want to care for babies of teenagers, train teenage mothers as counselors in the community to help reduce teenage pregnancy. Our study shows that teenage pregnancy and abortion are contributing significantly to the high rate of maternity deaths," she said.

Benson said part of the plan also involves getting "teenage girls who drop out of school to return to school, provide scholarships for the girls, vacation jobs for them in places of business with the RCS members."

She called on Rotarians to serve as role models for teenagers to help them become successful adults.

Milton A. Weeks, Executive Governor of the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL), who performed the induction ceremony, admonished the leadership to be vigilant in performing their duties as Rotarians.

Members of the RCS new leadership taking the oath of office

Governor Weeks, who is also the past assistant governor of the Rotary Club of Monrovia, said as a humanitarian club everyone should get on board to provide more humanitarian support to needy communities.

"Embrace the concept as a family so that tomorrow you will accomplish your success as one big family in the organization," he said.

The outgoing president for 2016-2017, Rotarian Mornjay George-Pratt, who welcomed and turned over the office to the incoming president, lauded the organization for affording her the time to serve.

During my tenure as president, the club was able to accomplish several projects, including economic and community development for thousands of Liberians, Rtn. Pratt said

"I was honored to serve as president of the RCS for 2016-2017. I have enjoyed being a member since 2008-2009 and have learned so much about this wonderful service club. The amount of commitment from members all around the world and the work that has and continues to be done is simply amazing and inspires me to be a better person," she said.