12 July 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Nancy Saah Off to World Under-18 Championships in Kenya

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Leroy M. Sonpon, III

National female long jump and 100m runner Nancy Saah was expected to leave the country for Nairobi, Kenya on Tuesday, July 11 to compete in this year's U-18 IAAF World Championship at the Moi Sports Complex in Kasarani. The U-18 Championship will be the 10th edition, taking place from July 12 -16.

This will be the last edition of the IAAF World U-18 Championship after the IAAF Council decided to discontinue the youth championships. The decision was made after the IAAF Council meeting in Rio de Janeiro on August 20, 2016. IAAF President Sebastian Coe said: "We decided it's not the best pathway for those athletes at that stage of their career."

According to the flight schedule, Nancy and the head coach of the Liberia Athletics Federation (LAF), Samuel Cooper, would depart aboard Med-View Airline Flight # 2013 at 2:50 pm to arrive in Freetown, Sierra Leone and then to Accra, Ghana. The team will depart Accra on Kenya Airways Flight # 505 at 8:45 pm and will arrive in Nairobi, Kenya at 5:40 am.

"We are optimistic of a comparative run. The confidence is there and the morale is high. For the past seven weeks, we have prepared well and what is remaining is going to Nairobi. We will give our best shot," Coach Cooper said.

Nancy Saah, 17, earned a bronze in the long jump at the West Africa Region II Senior Championship and the ECOWAS Junior Tournament in Conakry, Guinea, as well as the Sierra Leone Boxing Day Athletics Meet.

Ms. Saah is a 10th-grade student at the St. Samuel's High School in Paynesville. She will join about 1,300 boys and girls from over 129 IAAF member federations to compete in the five-day event in the Kenyan capital.

Liberia

Rep. Waylee Out on Bail After Arrest on Rape Charge

The reported refusal of family members to collaborate in the alleged rape and impregnation of 13-year old Regina Barway… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.