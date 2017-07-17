Liberia: Nancy Saah Off to World Under-18 Championships in Kenya

National female long jump and 100m runner Nancy Saah was expected to leave the country for Nairobi, Kenya on Tuesday, July 11 to compete in this year's U-18 IAAF World Championship at the Moi Sports Complex in Kasarani. The U-18 Championship will be the 10th edition, taking place from July 12 -16.

This will be the last edition of the IAAF World U-18 Championship after the IAAF Council decided to discontinue the youth championships. The decision was made after the IAAF Council meeting in Rio de Janeiro on August 20, 2016. IAAF President Sebastian Coe said: "We decided it's not the best pathway for those athletes at that stage of their career."

According to the flight schedule, Nancy and the head coach of the Liberia Athletics Federation (LAF), Samuel Cooper, would depart aboard Med-View Airline Flight # 2013 at 2:50 pm to arrive in Freetown, Sierra Leone and then to Accra, Ghana. The team will depart Accra on Kenya Airways Flight # 505 at 8:45 pm and will arrive in Nairobi, Kenya at 5:40 am.

"We are optimistic of a comparative run. The confidence is there and the morale is high. For the past seven weeks, we have prepared well and what is remaining is going to Nairobi. We will give our best shot," Coach Cooper said.

Nancy Saah, 17, earned a bronze in the long jump at the West Africa Region II Senior Championship and the ECOWAS Junior Tournament in Conakry, Guinea, as well as the Sierra Leone Boxing Day Athletics Meet.

Ms. Saah is a 10th-grade student at the St. Samuel's High School in Paynesville. She will join about 1,300 boys and girls from over 129 IAAF member federations to compete in the five-day event in the Kenyan capital.