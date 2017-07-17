Liberia: Lipa to Graduate 555 Candidates

LIPA Deputy Director General Jarso Saygbe speaks on the upcoming graduation of 555 candidates

The Deputy Director General of the Liberia Institute of Public Administration (LIPA), Jarso J. Saygbe, says the institution is set to graduate 555 candidates who successfully completed capacity building training in several certificate and diploma programs for 2017.

LIPA, established in 1969 by the Legislature is now the Premier Center of Excellence for Sustainable Quality Service Delivery in Liberia.

Over the years, LIPA continues to extend services to the government through ministries, agencies, commissions, private institutions, individuals and the general public.

At her office in Monrovia yesterday, Director Saygbe lauded the staff and LIPA board of directors for their tireless efforts in preparing the candidates.

According to her, LIPA received a little over 555 students, but examination results show that five hundred and fifty five candidates were qualified for graduation.

She said vice President and Unity Party (UP) presidential hopeful, Ambassador Joseph N. Boakai, is expected to deliver the keynote address at the graduation exercise on Friday, July 14, at the University of Liberia Auditorium in Monrovia.

Director Saygbe said the institution currently provides training in short term programs, which run for two weeks each; fourteen certificate programs which run for eight weeks each; five diploma programs which run for sixteen weeks and also provide customized training programs to suit client needs upon request. According to her, LIPA also provides an avenue for interested candidates to pursue a one-year Masters in Public Sector Management (MPSM) at the Ghana Institute of Public Administration (GIMPA).

Director Saygbe however called on the private sector to take advantage of the program, which is meant to augment the capacities both private individuals and government officials serving the public.

Speaking of the impact, Director Saygbe said, the results from the impact assessment conducted by LIPA and USAID-GEMS highlighted that participants who were sent by their various institutions for the training, sometimes because their training doesn't have direct correlation with their tasks or terms of reference, it was difficult for them to utilize whatever skills acquired.

Based on the results, she said, "We were able to communicate to various institutions about sending people who will utilize the skills. For instance, send procurement officer to do procurement and also human resource manager to do HR studies, so that the performance impact can be shown."

She said Friday's occasion will be graced by Dr. Amos C. Saywer; Dr. Emmett Dennis former president of the University of Liberia; Saah Charles N'Tow, Youth and Sports Minister; as well as institutions that sent participants to LIPA, among others.