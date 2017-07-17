Liberia: Sports - Chan 2018 Qualifiers: Mauritania Defeat Liberia 2-0

Things continue to get worse for the Lone Star in continental competitions after they were defeated 2-0 by Mauritania in the first leg of the African Nations Championship qualifiers at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium in Liberia.

Yali Dellahi got the opener for the Mauritanians in the 35th minute after a careless mistake by the Lone Star defense that provided Dellahi a free opportunity to send the Les Mourabitones in front after he rolled the ball in the lower left corner of his opponents' goalpost.

Later, in the 61st minute Boubacar Bagili became the man of the moment after he swung in a spectacular free kick from outside the 18-yard box to clinch crucial victory for the visitors.

Lone Star started on a good note dominating ball possession and made the first attempt of the match after LISCR striker Christopher Jackson had a clear opportunity to give Lone Star the lead, but did not utilize the opportunity.

Watanga FC forward Kelvin Potis tried to record his name in history by getting a goal on his debut. He made several attempts to get a curtain raiser, but unfortunately, the forward only had the first half to play.

The golden opportunity for the home side to get a consolation came in the 81st minute after they got a penalty after striker Mustapha Lomell of Nimba United was brought down in the penalty area, but outstanding forward David Tweh saw himself frustrated after the penalty was saved by goalkeeper Brahim Souleymane.

Barrack Young Controller's forward David Tweh take the Lone Stars' penalty that was saved by goalkeeper Brahim Souleyman

Coach James Debbah increased his attacking force after he introduced FC Fassel forward Terrance Tisdell and striker Lomell, but the forward's usual attacks from both flanks could not give his side the result as he did against Sierra Leone in the recent international friendly, when he provided an assist to striker Jackson to score the winner in that match.

It was the expectation of Liberians to see their national team emerging victorious after an annoying 3-0 result in their previous continental match in Harare, Zimbabwe. Things continue to get worse for the "unprepared" Lone Star.

Their chance of advancing to the second round in Zone West A is now narrow, and will need to defeat the Mauritanians 3-0 or more to secure a slot in the second round of the competition.

The ATS result put the Les Mourabitones in a better position ahead of the return leg this Friday at the Stade Olympique stadium in Mauritania.