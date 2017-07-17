Rwanda: Senators Endorse Cyanzaire's Second Term As Ombudsman

Senators have approved Aloysia Cyanzayire for a second term as the Chief Ombudsman.

Cyanzayire was endorsed by senators after hearing a report of Political Affairs and Good Governance Committee on her file, last week, following a recent Cabinet decision to renew her term.

Jean-Damascene Sindikubwabo, the president of the standing Committee that their assessment looked at her assignments, curriculum vitae, as well as results of interviews conducted by the Committee.

During an interview with the Commission, Cyanzayire said her office had achieved a lot but challenges remain.

She explained that in the fight against injustice, there are challenges such as citizens' attitude where they always sought to refer cases to high level institutions and courts instead of being satisfied with judgement rendered at the local level.

She also pointed to delays in handling citizens' problems, especially judgement execution by some institutions, which she said she was moving to address.

She added that the number of citizens requesting for revision of their cases has also increased.

Cyanzayire told senators that more efforts will be put in fighting corruption in major projects such as those of social protection programmes as well as in energy sector.

Cyanzayire's five-year term had ended on June 27.

She served as Chief Justice from December 2003 - December 2011, Deputy Chief Justice and president of Department of Gacaca Courts from 2000 to 2003, secretary general of the Ministry of Justice from 1999 to 2000, and director of legislation, litigation and the state services between 1995 and 1998.

Cyanzayire also worked as Director Ad Interim of prosecution and relationship with the judicial services at the Ministry of Justice from 1994 to 1995, and as a Judge at Intermediate Level from 1990 to 1991 and from 1993 to 1994.

Meanwhile, the senate also endorsed the recent appointment of Aime Bosenibamwe as the Director General of the newly created National Rehabilitation Service (NRS).

The former Northern Province Governor told the senators that his efforts will be focused on seeking solutions to issues of street children, prostitution, and drug abuse, among others.

He said that, although there are rehabilitation centres, such as IWAWA and Gitagata, there is need for a firm policy and coordination of all the rehabilitation activities.

Bosenibamwe served as Governor of the Northern Province (2009-2016), Mayor of Burera District (2006-March 2009), Executive Secretary of former Kibungo Province (November 2003-December 2005), officer at the Ministry of Agriculture and the Animal Resources (February 2002-November 2003), Executive Secretary of former Rukira District/Ex-Kibungo Province (February 2001- February 2002) and as a teacher in 1998- 2001.