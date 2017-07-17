Rwanda: RPF Candidate Pledges to Foster Inclusive Growth

RPF-Inkotanyi presidential candidate, incumbent Paul Kagame, has said that once he's re-elected into office on August 4, he would work hard over the next seven years to ensure that no Rwandan is left behind in the country's transformation journey.

Kagame was addressing a campaign rally in Nyamagabe District, the first of three rallies he addressed on Sunday in three districts in Southern Province.

The RPF-Inkotanyi Chairman said Rwanda has been able to address quite a number of "complex" issues over the last 23 years, adding that the next step is to ensure that the gains the country has made are sustained and made more inclusive.

But he told his supporters that the remaining job is not as hard, emphasising that the RPF was ready and capable of delivering on the mission.

"It is evident that the life of people in Nyamagabe has been transformed over the years, just as is the case across the country," Kagame said.

"The next task at hand is to make sure that no one is left behind. We need to move faster in reducing the gap between the rich and poor. This is what we should all be thinking about come August 4," he added.

He noted that his leadership would consolidate national security, sustain economic transformation, promote quality education, empower young people, continue to improve healthcare services, and improve social welfare of the elderly.

"Young people need skills to realise their aspirations. That's what we have been doing and we want to continue scaling it up to ensure everyone has the opportunity (to uplift themselves)," he told a large crowd at Nyagisenyi Stadium.

Nyamagabe, which is part of what was previously known as Gikongoro Prefecture, had for long been characterised by hunger and poverty, but the district has since become an area of economic opportunity, according to different testimonies from residents who spoke during the campaign rally.

Chantal Mukeshimana, who said she was a pauper only a few years ago, is now a successful entrepreneur, a situation for which she credits Kagame and the RPF.

After holding rallies in seven districts in the space of three days - Ruhango, Nyanza, Nyaruguru, Gisagara, Nyamagabe, Huye and Kamonyi -, Kagame is expected to take a one-day break from the trail on Monday before resuming campaigns on Tuesday.

