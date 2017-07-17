17 July 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: RPF Candidate Pledges to Foster Inclusive Growth

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Athan Tashobya

RPF-Inkotanyi presidential candidate, incumbent Paul Kagame, has said that once he's re-elected into office on August 4, he would work hard over the next seven years to ensure that no Rwandan is left behind in the country's transformation journey.

Kagame was addressing a campaign rally in Nyamagabe District, the first of three rallies he addressed on Sunday in three districts in Southern Province.

The RPF-Inkotanyi Chairman said Rwanda has been able to address quite a number of "complex" issues over the last 23 years, adding that the next step is to ensure that the gains the country has made are sustained and made more inclusive.

But he told his supporters that the remaining job is not as hard, emphasising that the RPF was ready and capable of delivering on the mission.

"It is evident that the life of people in Nyamagabe has been transformed over the years, just as is the case across the country," Kagame said.

"The next task at hand is to make sure that no one is left behind. We need to move faster in reducing the gap between the rich and poor. This is what we should all be thinking about come August 4," he added.

He noted that his leadership would consolidate national security, sustain economic transformation, promote quality education, empower young people, continue to improve healthcare services, and improve social welfare of the elderly.

"Young people need skills to realise their aspirations. That's what we have been doing and we want to continue scaling it up to ensure everyone has the opportunity (to uplift themselves)," he told a large crowd at Nyagisenyi Stadium.

Nyamagabe, which is part of what was previously known as Gikongoro Prefecture, had for long been characterised by hunger and poverty, but the district has since become an area of economic opportunity, according to different testimonies from residents who spoke during the campaign rally.

Chantal Mukeshimana, who said she was a pauper only a few years ago, is now a successful entrepreneur, a situation for which she credits Kagame and the RPF.

After holding rallies in seven districts in the space of three days - Ruhango, Nyanza, Nyaruguru, Gisagara, Nyamagabe, Huye and Kamonyi -, Kagame is expected to take a one-day break from the trail on Monday before resuming campaigns on Tuesday.

editorial@newtimes.co.rw

Follow @AthanTashobya

Rwanda

They Tried to Bury Us, We Rose Stronger - Kagame

RPF-Inkotanyi presidential candidate Paul Kagame has asked Rwandans to vote for him for the next 7-year term so together… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.