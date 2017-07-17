17 July 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: They Tried to Bury Us, We Rose Stronger - Kagame

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Athan Tashobya

RPF-Inkotanyi presidential candidate Paul Kagame has asked Rwandans to vote for him for the next 7-year term so together they can overcome remaining challenges facing the country.

Kagame was addressing a political rally in Kamonyi District yesterday.

He said that Rwanda is yet to be where it deserves, but with RPF in the driving seat and "working together", the nation is capable of reaching Rwanda's desired level of development.

"There is a lot to show for our progress. We are however not yet where we want to be. Together we will get there," he added.

Kagame told Kamonyi residents that Rwanda was left for dead but, rather than accept their fate, Rwandans rose even stronger from their tragic history.

"They tried to bury us, they didn't know we were seeds," Kagame said quoting the famous saying.

He added that Rwandans have rebuilt their country and called on RPF supporters to continue on the same path.

"We have proven to those who left us for dead that we are seed. We can only grow stronger and build a better life," Kagame said, before adding, "We are together in this journey and together nothing can stand in our way."

On the third day of his campaign rallies, Kagame visited three districts, namely: Nyamagabe, Huye and Kamonyi respectively.

Kamonyi was the last leg of Kagame's campaign in the Southern Province.

The incumbent President has managed to pull the biggest turnout of supporters during the first three days of campaigns.

But the Kamonyi rally was by far the largest crowd Kagame has addressed since Friday.

He is expected to resume campaigns on Tuesday.

editorial@newtimes.co.rw

Follow @AthanTashobya

Rwanda

Presidential Candidate Promises Cows, Improved Agriculture

Independent candidate Philippe Mpayimana yesterday campaigned in Gisagara and Huye districts in the Southern Province,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.