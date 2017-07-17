Rwanda: They Tried to Bury Us, We Rose Stronger - Kagame

RPF-Inkotanyi presidential candidate Paul Kagame has asked Rwandans to vote for him for the next 7-year term so together they can overcome remaining challenges facing the country.

Kagame was addressing a political rally in Kamonyi District yesterday.

He said that Rwanda is yet to be where it deserves, but with RPF in the driving seat and "working together", the nation is capable of reaching Rwanda's desired level of development.

"There is a lot to show for our progress. We are however not yet where we want to be. Together we will get there," he added.

Kagame told Kamonyi residents that Rwanda was left for dead but, rather than accept their fate, Rwandans rose even stronger from their tragic history.

"They tried to bury us, they didn't know we were seeds," Kagame said quoting the famous saying.

He added that Rwandans have rebuilt their country and called on RPF supporters to continue on the same path.

"We have proven to those who left us for dead that we are seed. We can only grow stronger and build a better life," Kagame said, before adding, "We are together in this journey and together nothing can stand in our way."

On the third day of his campaign rallies, Kagame visited three districts, namely: Nyamagabe, Huye and Kamonyi respectively.

Kamonyi was the last leg of Kagame's campaign in the Southern Province.

The incumbent President has managed to pull the biggest turnout of supporters during the first three days of campaigns.

But the Kamonyi rally was by far the largest crowd Kagame has addressed since Friday.

He is expected to resume campaigns on Tuesday.

editorial@newtimes.co.rw

Follow @AthanTashobya