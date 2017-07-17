Hwange — Poverty has landed a local man in trouble with the law after he was sentenced to nine months in jail for breaking into a GMB depot.

David Chalisebela, 33, of G 6 Lwendulu Village stole 625 empty 50 kg sacks which were meant for maize delivered to the Hwange GMB depot by farmers.

He told Hwange magistrate Sharon Rosemani that he wanted to sell the loot to raise money for his family's upkeep.

"I wanted to sell the sacks to be able to take care of my family," Chalisebela told the magistrate as he answered charges of unlawful entry and theft.

The magistrate convicted Chalisebela on his own guilty plea and sentenced him to nine months for the two offences.

Chalisebela will however, not taste jail life after the court suspended three months for five years on condition of good behaviour.

The remaining six months were suspended on condition that he performs 210 hours of community service at a local school.

Prosecuting, Onias Nyathi said Chalisebela entered the premises by scaling the perimeter fence on July 10 at around 3:50AM.

"In the evening, security guard Cornelius Mazungu who is employed Online Security which is contracted to protect the premises, secured all property as he assumed duty.

"Chalisebela entered the premises and took 625 empty 50kg bags used for packing grain and went away," said the prosecutor.

However, an alert Mazungu spotted him and gave chase. The court heard that Mazungu apprehended Chalisebela and recovered the empty sacks before handing him over to the police.

Total empty bags were valued at $187.