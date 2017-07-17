Malawi: Bullets Fans in Unsporting Behaviour

The behaviour of Nyasa Big Bullets fans during Sunday's 2-1 defeat at the hands of Silver Strikers at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe left a lot to be desired.

The supporters from the red camp, fondly referred to as red army did all sorts of bad things, harassing and injuring Silver Strikers fans, threatening journalists and urinating on the stadium tunnel during half time.

The fans started causing trouble towards the end of the first half, when they pelted Silver fans with missiles as later were going round the stadium celebrating their 1-0 lead. As the fans passed through the western terraces congested with Bullets fans, they were greeted with stones and other objects, leading to the injury of two Silver fans, who were rushed to hospital with deep cuts in the head.

As if that was not enough, some Bullets fans urinated on the tunnel leading from the pitch to the dressing rooms as both teams were in the dressing rooms.

A Nyasa Times journalist, who took pictures of the infested corridor was threatened and insulted by the Bullets fans.

When referee Easter Zimba ended the match shortly after Bullets' controversial goal, some Bullets fans charged at the officiating personnel with others ambushing the refs around the tunnel but police and match stalwarts whisked the officials away in an armoured police van.

After the match officials had been whisked away, Bullets fans kept attacking their Silver counterparts, resulting in some running battles both inside and outside the pitch.

Super League of Malawi is yet to make a statement on the incidents.