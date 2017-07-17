Peoples Party (PP) has confirmed it is exploring ways of forging an alliance with the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) outside parliament as former president and PP leader Joyce Banda is not coming back from her self imposed exile anytime soon.

Noah Chipeni, Peoples Party publicist could however not give details of the nature of the alliance.

"We already have an alliance with the MCP in parliament. We are now talking to have another alliance outside parliament," said Chipeni.

He said the leadership of the two parties are in talks.

This comes amid allegations that the Peoples Party would not field a presidential candidate but would support the candidacy of MCP's Lazarus Chakwera.

Inside sources say PP founder Joyce Banda would only return to Malawi from her self imposed exile in the US after the win of Chakwera in the 2019 general election.

However, Chimpeni insisted Banda would be returning to Malawi sometime but refused to give a fixed date of her return.

Roy Kachale, son to Banda was among senior People's Party officials who attended a rally on Saturday in Ngabu where MCP formally unveiled Sidik Mia, Ken Kandodo, Halima Daudi and Ulemu Chilapondwa as party members.