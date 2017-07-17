South Africa-based Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) says he is committing K1 billion, in this last half of 2017, to the cause of charity targeting vulnerable people in the nations of Malawi and South Africa.

This is according to a statement released Monday morning in Pretoria, South Africa, and signed by Prophet Bushiri's communications director Ephraim Nyondo.

Nyondo, in an interview, said the Prophet's gesture is just a continuation of his ongoing charity works which, in the first half of the year, has seen about K600 million already spent on reaching to the suffering in, among others, the nations of Malawi, Nigeria, Cameroon and Nicaragua.

He added that in this last half, the Prophet, apart from his usual Malawi destination, has added South Africa, specifically Cape Town, because the city, lately, experienced ravaging disasters that have ravaged livelihoods of many.

"We will building homes for some of those whose houses were washed away. We will be providing start-ups to some of those whose businesses were destroyed. And we will be providing relief items to some of those who are old, young and incapable to fend for themselves," he said.

Apart from Cape Town, Nyondo said the gesture will also reach out to the city of Rustenburg where three orphan care centers have been identified to be helped with spiritual, material and financial support.

After South Africa, the Prophet will, again, fly to Malawi where he will continue, from what he started in June, supporting orphan care centers with spiritual and financial support, Nyondo said.

"As you might be aware, we already started with Malawi in June where the Prophet visited two orphanages and made donations amounting to K10 000 000 in the city of Lilongwe.

"This time our target is those orphanages in the Northern and Southern regions," he said.

Besides orphanages, added Nyondo, the Prophet will also use this last half to finalise work on the secondary school he is constructing in Rumphi District.

Asked why Prophet Bushiri is making all these kind gestures where billions are involved, Nyondo emphasised that giving has always been part of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) founder and leader.

"Those who know him from his secondary school days, recall a young man who could sacrifice his school fees for the sake of a school mate who was being chased for not paying school fees.

"From such stories, you get a picture of a man who, today, is not giving because he has been blessed with so much from God. He is giving because it is part of his calling, of bringing smiles on the face of the forgotten and the despised, of demonstrating God's greatest love to humanity when He gave us His only begotten son to die for us," he said.

According to the statement, after Malawi and South Africa, the next destination will be Botswana, Zambia and Kenya.