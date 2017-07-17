Liberia: Weah Condemns Attack On Boakai

The Standard Bearer of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Ambassador George M. Weah has condemned recent attack against Vice President Joseph N. Boakai during his visit to Clara Town in Monrovia.

Some residents of Clara Town, who are apparently against the presidential bid of the Vice President, reportedly booed him during and after an endorsement program in his honor by Friends for the Future (3F).

However, Weah said "I am seeing that a lot around here and it is not a good thing at all. In particular, I am concerned about the recent attacks on Vice President Boakai in Clara Town when rival supporters went up against him. I do not encourage and I do not support or think we should be engaging in such a way. If you do not want to support a particular candidate then stay away but do not engage in violence."

The Montserrado County Senator said it is ill-fated that some individuals or supporters are engaging in violence, something he said does not speak well for the peace and security of Liberia.

Ambassador Weah urged his supporters and supporters of other political parties to desist from personal attacks on the Vice President or any other rival politician.

The Montserrado County Senator said "We can agree to disagree, but we cannot resort to violence."

The CDC Standard Bearer pointed out that it is important for every candidate to be heard rather than being attacked by opposing supporters.

The CDC strong man called on Liberians to avoid every form of violence during and after the elections.