Liberia: Weeping, Disenchantment At CDC Primary

All seems not to be going well for the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) in the buildup to October's poll as it continues to suffer catastrophic ignominy. Then a hallowed party to which Liberians of all ages who feel rejected and marginalized and yearned for new political direction in which their rights are protected gravitated, which would put an end to the old political order of 'class and elitism, the CDC is said to be causing self-inflicted wounds it may not be able to nurse before and after the elections, or which could cause it another landmark downfall as it was 2005 and 2011.

Of course, these are the signs being read from the party's controversial primaries. As R. Joyclyn Wea reports, this was the case with the primary of last week which produced nothing but tears, weeping and disenchantment.

What supposed to be the last but mistakes-correction primary of the three-party Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) for District #12, Montserrado County was characterized by weeping and disenchantment over its conduct with partisans describing the process as not free, fair and transparent.

Alleged malpractices and corruption as well as lack of transparency during the conduct of the initial primary for the district #12 slot led to the cancellation of the results, but the last process seemed to be different from the same reasons that rendered it meaningless, with claims that the process was marred by pecuniary inducements.

With fifteen persons each from the three parties that constitutes the CDC Coalition, the process was reportedly manipulated by the main CDC as alleged by partisans of LPDP that there was foul-play in the process.

Seeing their candidate losing the primary to Dave Koomey of the CDC, the LPDL partisans alleged the listing presented by one Ady Sieka who happens to be Coordinator for District for the Party was not want was previously given him.

Almost into fistfight, the aggrieved partisans used abusive languages to express their anger at Mr. Sieka whom they accused of receiving money from Professor Gaye Gbaneyah who was also one of the contestants in the primary as mean of ensuring victory for him, although he did not win.

Besides, the aggrieved partisans alleged that members of the primary elections committee got huge sum of money from the opposition, an action which they claimed led to the swapping of partisans of the LPDP.

However, the accused LPDP District 12 coordinator denied allegations leveled against him and also rubbished claims that there were foul-play as claimed by partisans.

"There was no swapping in listing submitted to the election committee on grounds that it contains the official names of partisans of the LPDP," he said, and maintained that it was the previous listing in possession of the election committee.

For his part, Jefferson Kojie, the youth league chairman of the CDC and head of the primary for the October 10 elections said he cannot be held reliable for problem, but rather the LPDP district#12 coordinator "he's the one that give me the listing."

"None of you can make this primary to cancel, but rather it is those coordinators that have the right to raise the issue if there is any. Your issue can be addressed in the proper manner," Kojie stated.

One of the losers reportedly burst into tears and made claims of deception against some delegates and other managers of the process he dished out money to.

"With all the thing I did for you people, for all the money I spent, you people fooled me," the loser, someone with good financial fortunes was heard seeing as tears poured down his cheeks.

However, the same was the fate of the main primaries of the CDC when topnotch partisans like Rep. Edward Forh (Dis. 16) and Julius Berrain (Dist. 10) left in the cold in controversial circumstances, leaving them with no alternative but to pat company.

Forh lost to a non-resident, Dixon Seboe while Berrain was beaten by CDC's firebrand Mulbah Morlue.