Photo: Nyasa Times

Sacked minister of health Henry Kumpalume (file photo).

Malawi President Peter Mutharika has made changes to his lean Cabinet in a surprise reshuffle to ensure service delivery and has fired the perceived most compentent minister, Henry Kumpalume who has been replaced by Atupele Muluzi as new minister of health.

Another causualty is Deputy Minister of Defence Vincent Ghambi, M.P who has been dropped.

Mutharika has also re-allocated some ministers and brought back Anna Kachikho as minister of lands and urban development.

The President has moved Francis Kasaila from the prominent post of Minister of Foreign fairs and Internal Security to be Ministers of Labours, Youth and Sports replacing Henry Mussa.

Mussa now becomes the Minister of Trade and Industry taking over from Joseph Mwanamvekha who has been appointed Minister of Agriculture , Water and Irrigation.

Dr Emmanuel Fabiano who was Minister of Education is now Foreign Affairs Minister.

At Education, President Mutharika has appointed Bright Msaka, moving him from Energy and Minibing where Aggrey Massi been appointed full minister a promotion from deputy minister of agriculture.

The President has also appointed Charles Mhango as new Attorney General replacing Kalekeni Kaphale who has returned to private practice after his contract expired on June 30.

Other minister have been maintanied. They include Goodall Gondwe at Finance; Kondwani Nakhumwa at Local Government; Jappie Mhango at Transport and Public works and Grace Chiumia at Home Affairs and Internal Security.

Also maintained is Justice Minister Samuel Tembenu and Jean Kalirani as Gender and Women Affairs minister.

The cabinet changes were announced by Chief Secretray to government Lloyd Muhara.

He said the changes aim at enhancing service delivery in the public sector and drive the economic growth of the country.