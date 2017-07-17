Namibia: Hospital Murder Suspects in Court

Seven suspects in the stabbing to death of Johan Jansen (20) in the Keetmanshoop State Hospital last week briefly appeared in the Keetmanshoop Magistrate's Court on Friday on a charge of murder.

The seven accused are Milford Richter (28), Hans Boois (23), Elrico Nicodemus (29), Edwin Kanangure (25), Ramon Dirkse (29), Desmond Jimmy (22), and Wlenwelen Dreyer (36).

They were not asked to plead, and their case was postponed to 31 August to allow for further police investigations, and to allow some of them to apply for legal aid. All of them were remanded in custody after state prosecutor Adriana Sangunji opposed bail, saying investigations into the murder were still at a "sensitive stage".

The fatal stabbing of Jansen at the hospital happened after a street fight in the early hours of last Wednesday outside a bar at Tseiblaagte between the deceased's cousins and the accused persons. The Namibian reported last week that the deceased, according to an eyewitness, was stabbed to death inside the hospital's emergency room.

However, court documents indicate that Jansen was stabbed at the hospital's entrance as he was entering to check on his cousin Paul Oarum, who had sustained a stab wound to the back as well as a head injury during the fight between the groups at the bar.

It is suspected that the accused persons started the fight at the hospital when they brought in Nicodemus and Kanangure, both of whom had also sustained injuries during the fight.

They have also been charged with attempted murder over an alleged assault on Oarum.

Nicodemus, Kanangure and Jimmy were represented by lawyer Florian Beukes, while the others indicated that they would apply for legal aid.