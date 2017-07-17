Kenya: Boda Boda Rider Wins Sh5 Million in Lotto Draw

Photo: Courtesy

Nakuru-based boda boda rider Cosmas Kabole with his Sh5 million dummy cheque from Lotto.

Nakuru-based boda boda rider, Cosmas Kabole, has won Sh5 million in latest draw by lottery company Lotto.

Kabole, 28, who stays in Nakuru's Ponda Mali Estate, becomes Lotto's 186th millionaire and the 20th multi-millionaire after third Power draw done on Saturday.

Two other winners - Samuel Maina and Petro Kiplagat - shared Sh1.2 million equally in Saturday's draw.

In a draw that yielded three winners, Kabole was the biggest winner with his big Bonus Power Draw win which came from his ticket bearing the numbers 39, 4, 34, 2, 11, 35 and bonus number 9.

Maina and Kiplagat correctly matched five of six numbers and the bonus number against the draw's winning numbers 30, 40, 25, 26, 42, 39 and bonus number 7 to win.

After being named the winner, Kabole, who is married to Jane Achieng with whom they have a two-year-old son, said he was attracted to gaming after seeing many people whose lives had been changed through it.

Kabole, whose ancestral home is in Kakamega County, said he would use part of the money in buying a parcel of land on which he would build a family home.

He said he would use the rest of the money to start a hairdressing business and a salon for his wife, and spend the rest in educating his son.