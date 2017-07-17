Judiciary officials have ruled out sending another judge any time sooner to Mzuzu High Court, saying the critical shortage of judges persists.

Judge Nyakwawa Usiwa Usiwa was transferred to Mzuzu just before he was killed in a car accident.

Judiciary spokesperson Mlenga Mvula said they have been dealt a heavy blow with the death of two judges out of the four President Peter Mutharika appointed in October last year.

"We will not be able to send another judge soon in Mzuzu, probably we will do so when another set of judges is appointed by the appointing authority," he said.

He said currently there are 34 judges the whole country whom he described as not enough in the delivery of justice.

Meanwhile, former chief justice Richard Banda has mourned the passing on of Friday Makuta, the first Malawian chief justice, attorney general and minister of Justice.

Banda said he met Makuta in the 1950s when they were both selected to Dedza Secondary School. He said the nation has lost a person full of wisdom.