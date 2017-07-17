17 July 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Northern Malawi Remains With Single High Court Judge

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Owen Khamula

Judiciary officials have ruled out sending another judge any time sooner to Mzuzu High Court, saying the critical shortage of judges persists.

Judge Nyakwawa Usiwa Usiwa was transferred to Mzuzu just before he was killed in a car accident.

Judiciary spokesperson Mlenga Mvula said they have been dealt a heavy blow with the death of two judges out of the four President Peter Mutharika appointed in October last year.

"We will not be able to send another judge soon in Mzuzu, probably we will do so when another set of judges is appointed by the appointing authority," he said.

He said currently there are 34 judges the whole country whom he described as not enough in the delivery of justice.

Meanwhile, former chief justice Richard Banda has mourned the passing on of Friday Makuta, the first Malawian chief justice, attorney general and minister of Justice.

Banda said he met Makuta in the 1950s when they were both selected to Dedza Secondary School. He said the nation has lost a person full of wisdom.

Malawi

President Reshuffles Cabinet, Fires Health Minister

Malawi President Peter Mutharika has made changes to his lean Cabinet in a surprise reshuffle to ensure service delivery… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.