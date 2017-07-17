TNM Super League leaders Mighty Be Forward Wanderers on Sunday recovered well from their Saturday's 2-0 loss to Civo with a 1-0 vital win over Master Security Services in a game played at Dedza Stadium to keep their momentum for title hunt.

Saturday's defeat was the first loss for the Nomads in the league in the 2017-2018 soccer season.

In Sunday's game, Precious Msosa scored the important goal of the match in the first half to earn his side's vital three points.

This means that the nomads remain at the summit of the log table and they now have 22 points four ahead of second placed Premier Bet Wizard who went down 1-0 to Mafco on Sunday.

Coach Yasin Osman made some tactical changes from the team that started against Civil Sporting Club on Saturday.

He left omitted defender Bongani Kaipa and left winger Mike Kaziputa from the starting team and replaced them with Stanly Sanudi and Jabulani Linje.

Other players who were in the starting team were Richard Chipuwa in goals, Harry Nyirenda, Lucky Malata and Ted Sumani in defence, Alfred Manyozo, Joseph Kamwendo, Rafiq Namwera and Yamikani Chester in the midfield while Msosa partnered Linje upfront.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Osman described the win as a relief.

He described Saturday's loss as being 'part of the game' and that it was something that is expected in football.

"Even though we have been going through without losing a game, we knew that at some point we will lose. Yesterday, we were chasing Civil and we played too many balls in the air but today, we played a passing game that is why we have won," said Osman.

His counterpart Benjamin Kumwenda blamed his charges for playing a more defensive type of football.

He also blamed the officiating personnel for making what he called 'strange decisions' during the match.

Elsewhere, in Mzuzu Blantyre United gave away there 1-0 lead for the better part of the match as they ended up conceding in the dying minutes to settle for a 1-1 draw against Moyale Barracks.

Mafco beat Wizards 1-0 while Silver Strikers beat Nyasa Big Bullets2-1-0.

The Nomads next fixture is against Fish Eagles in a Carlsberg Cup Round of 32 match to be played at Balaka Stadium on Wednesay.