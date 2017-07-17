17 July 2017

Egypt's Ex-President Morsi Due On Retrial for Jailbreak

Cairo — Cairo Criminal Court on Saturday decided to defer to July 30 the retrial of former president Mohamed Morsi and several Muslim Brotherhood members on prison break charges.

The defendants also face charges of attacking police facilities and killing police officers in the wake of the January 25 Revolution, according to the state-run MENA news agency.

In November 2016, the Cassation Court overruled previous sentences against the defendants that had been issued by a Cairo court, and ordered a retrial.

In June 2015, Cairo Criminal Court had sentenced to death by hanging Morsi, supreme guide of the MB group Mohamed Badie and his deputy Rashad el Bayoumi, as well as MB member Mohie Hamed, MB leader Esssam el Eryan and former parliament speaker Mohamed el Katatny.

Twenty other defendants had been sentenced to life in prison and two more defendants received prison terms.

Egypt

