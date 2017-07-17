Liberia: Fahnbulleh Lashes Korkoyah

The Chairman of the National Elections Commission (NEC) continues to be at the receiving end of verbal flagellation for his alleged American citizenship status for which he was dragged to court sometimes ago by Dr. Togba-Nah Tipoteh.

Just as Tipoteh argued that the NEC Boss does not have the legal protection to supervise the elections so is former Montserrado county senatorial candidate, Miatta Fahnbulleh asserting that Cllr. Jerome Korkoyah is not legally suited to administer the pending October 10 legislative and presidential elections in the country.

Venerated as one of Liberia's traditional icons, Fahnbulleh alleged that Korkoyah is an American citizen who is not legally fit to preside over these elections because it is forbidding under the constitution.

The NEC chairman who has since been accused of carrying both Liberian and American passports, challenged his accusers to go to court if they have complaints against him.

An ambassador for maternal and New Birth at the ministry of health who spoke at the weekend, maintained that his (Korkoyah's) involvement with NEC is illegal, and as such everything he is doing including the result of the 2017 elections will all be illegal.

"For an individual who is not a Liberian and breaking the law of the country to be passing judgment on legal Liberian citizens makes citizens look like a laughing structure to the world," she observed.

"The fact that an American citizen which the Supreme Court seems not to have the ghost to passed judgment on; is exactly the reason for Korkoyah occupying the position. He feels he is not removable and yet he will make statements that he will adhered to the code of conduct that I think is a sad and tragic joke for Liberia."

Madam Fahnbullah also took aims with the Code of Conduct, saying it was selfishly imbedded into the document and strongly believed it is not in the best interest of the democracy being practiced in Liberia.

"It is also meant to marginalize competitors or people who they felt were competitors in the raise or who would enter the raise," she added. Fahnbullah stressed that regardless of the fact that the Supreme Court has rule in favored of the code of conduct, it is unconditional and foresees problem ahead, if nothing is done to resolve the issue.