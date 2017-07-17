Liberia: Celebrating Humility-Veep Boakai Describes Book Launch

Vice President Joseph N. Boakai has described the launch of his book titled: "From Foya to the Capitol", a celebration of humility, fortitude and honesty that must serve as lesson for the younger generation.

Launched Saturday July 15, 2017 at the Executive Pavilion in Monrovia, the book, written by Dr. Sakui Malakpa, chronicles the life and leadership of Vice President Boakai by tracing his early life, from his humble beginnings as the beloved child of his mother Ma Lusu Kumba Kpetu to his barrier-breaking enrollment at the then elite College of West Africa (CWA).

Speaking at the formal launch, Veep Boakai said the story in the book is a real one that showcases humility, fortitude and honesty.

He said, "it is a fulfilling moment for me. We are here to launch a biography of not a monarch, a world hero, an iconic celebrity, but about someone who has benefited from the blessings of almighty God."

"What you are here to witness and unveil today is real story, a story of a living being and you are here to celebrate humility, fortitude, and honesty. This is to underscore determination and focus; herald the wisdom of holding unto hope and resisting impatience, distraction, and arrogance. And it is about the miracle of God", he mentioned.

He indicated, "It is a story that tells huge lessons for young people that can positively impact our direction as a nation."

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. Edna Molewa, Minister of Water and Environment of South Africa, reminded the young generation to take cue from lessons learned from the book.

She told the gathering, "books are not written to be put on shelves, but for us to draw lessons, emulate what we are reading about."

"The lesson drawn from the book is that Vice President Joseph Boakai in his early childhood had not all the luxuries that some people have today and he was exposed to very difficult times", she stated.

"Irrespective of that, he never ever let go, was never hopeless in live; he kept on believing that hard work, dedication, and God's will could take him through it all. And it is a very great lesson for all," she added.