Liberia: Margibians Scramble for Boakia-Say Presidential Bid Fulfills Liberian Dream Featured

As the clocks gradually ticks towards Liberia's democratic transition, scores of Margibi citizens under the banner "Margibi Citizens United for Common Purpose" on Friday July 14, 2017, declared and affirmed unwavering support for the presidency bid of Vice President Joseph N. Boakai.

In an endorsement statement presented to Vice President Boakai at the Kakata City Hall in Margibi County, the citizens described Veep Boakai as a reliable lieutenant that is patient, humble, faithful, and God fearing.

Reading the statement, Mayonga, an eminent son of the county said Veep Boakai's decision to contest is not a coincidence but a fulfillment of the vision and mission of the Liberian dream handed down by the forbearers of Liberia.

"It is with pride and honor that the citizens of this county record the genuine selfless nature of your great contributions and patriotic sense of devotion with which you have served your country and people. Your services as vice president and support for developmental programs have been invaluable," he said.

"You have given a credible account of your national stewardship; stood in the shadow of a towering figure appearing at times to be almost forgotten about, but while waiting in the wings, you proved yourself to be God fearing, patient, humble, faithful and a reliable lieutenant," he stated.

In a show of gratitude for the selection of a kinsman as running mate, he indicated: "In Speaker Nuquay you will find a faithful, dedicated and visionary lieutenant whose love for county and country and the manner in which he has handled matters of state at the Legislature has won the admiration of some of his critics."

"Mr. Vice President, this is your time and the time for Lofa County to present the next President of Liberia. Your decision to contest is not mere coincidence; instead it is fulfillment of the mission and the vision of the Liberian dream, a sacred trust handed down to you by the founding fathers and you cannot and must not fail," he mentioned.

In response, Vice President Boakai thanked the citizens and promised to continuously work to make the County and Liberia proud.

He said: "I want to thank all for the trust and believe you have in us. The Liberia we are talking about will be that Liberia that will dignify and recognize our people."

"We are all one family and know that we need roads. We know also that we have talented young men and women that need opportunities. We also know that we cannot live in a country that perpetually import food and say we are free. So that is why we say the time is now to change that", Veep Boakai stated.

He added: "for the rest of my life, there is nothing else that we desire than to bring pride to our country. I believe in this country and our people, Liberians are great people we need to give them a chance and that chance will be in this ticket."