South Africa: Tour De France for Dummies, Stage 12 - Aru Takes the Yellow From Froome

Passively interested in cycling? Nothing more than a passing patriotic interest in how the South Africans are getting on in the Tour de France? Our daily wrap is for people just like you. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

Not much to see, just a bunch of hills and Basque country flags in the Pyrénées. It was tough as hell and if you were watching Steve Cummings towards the end, you might have been concerned that he might drown in his own sweat.

Despite the brutality, it was very much a waiting game. The break went, the peloton let it and then later it was all about who had carried their riders best and who had the most left in the tank.

Cummings tried his best to be that guy, but the hills took their toll. With only a few kilometres to go, he was cooked and caught. Team Dimension Data has won something, though. Steve Cummings got himself the "most aggressive rider" gong. And there wasn't even an elbow in sight.

What happened on Stage 12?

Fabio Aru had Chris Froome in his sights for much of the 214.5km slog on one of the most hellish days on the tour so far....