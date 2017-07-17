14 July 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Deputy Minister Tandi Mahambehlala Joins South Africa's Men's Hockey Team to Commemorate Mandela Day, 18 Jul

Brand South Africa will host the Deputy Minister of Communications, Ms Tandi Mahambehlala and the SA Men's Hockey Team - who are competing in the Hockey World League Semi-Finals currently underway in Johannesburg at the Wits Hockey Stadium, to commemorate International Mandela Day at the New Jerusalem Children's Home on 18 July 2017.

International Mandela Day is a commemorative day inspired by a call Nelson Mandela made for the next generation to take on the burden of leadership in addressing the world's social injustices. To honour the late African leaders' epic struggle, setbacks, renewed hope and ultimate triumph - the United Nations General Assembly via unanimous decision proclaimed Mandela's birthday, 18 July, as Nelson Mandela International Day in 2009, to mark his contribution to the anti-apartheid struggle. It called on individuals to donate 67 minutes to doing something for others, commemorating the 67 years that Mandela had been a part of the movement.

"The world remains beset by so much suffering , poverty and deprivation it is in your hands to make of our world a better one for all" this famous call to action by our Former President Nelson Mandela is a continuation of legacy, which calls upon all South Africans of all races and creeds to unite and act against poverty," said the Deputy Minister of Communications Ms Tandi Mahambehlala.

This International Mandela Day activation - led Brand South Africa in collaboration with and partners the South African Hockey Association and the Going the Extra Mile (GEM) Project, is premised on Brand South Africa's mandate to promote pride and patriotism among South Africa by working collaboratively with government, business and civil society.

This Mandela Day - Brand South Africa with its aforementioned partners, call on all South Africans to play their part and act against poverty and unite to make a change that'll enhance the willingness of members of a society to cooperate with each other in order to survive and prosper for a better country and future.

Issued by: Department of Communications

South Africa

