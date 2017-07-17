Gambia: 22nd July Academy Holds Annual Graduation

22nd July Academy formerly Charles Jow recently held a graduation ceremony for more than 100 students from their science and arts streams.

The occasion held at their school grounds in Bundung was the second of its kind since the inception of the school in 1997.

The school has striven to provide students with the opportunities for an all round development with high sense of discipline, hard work, achievement and responsibility for their respective communities and the nation at large.

Osman Jatta, a teacher and head of department at 22nd July Academy congratulated the outgoing students on the successful completion of their studies, stating that the ceremony was the second since the inception of the school some 20 years back.

He commended parents and teachers for their steadfastness and loyal support to the school over the years and expressed profound gratitude to KMC for their financial assistance in the preparation for the historic ceremony.

The outgoing head girl of the school, Fatou Bojang, said they were happy and excited to have completed their secondary school education at the school which is renowned for its discipline.

"Naturally, many of us are happy today for successfully completing twelve years of hard work, twelve years of intense education, twelve years of discipline and cooperation," she remarked.

She encouraged her fellow graduands to never forget the good experiences they shared together in the school as they carve their way into the future.

"As we are heading to our separate ways we will never forget our time here, we should never forget the place that contributed a significant part of who we are and who we shall become in the near future," she added.

Ms Bojang enjoined her colleagues to keep the good reputation of the school wherever they may find themselves in the future.

"The people will judge this school through your behaviours and the way you act in society. Therefore, the name of our school will be literally written on you wherever you find yourself," she stated.

She expressed gratitude and appreciation to their teachers and the school for the services they rendered them throughout their stay in the school.

The occasion was graced by the mayor of KMC, Yankuba Colley, Dean of School of Arts and Sciences at the UTG, Prof. Pierre Gomez, National Assembly Members, parents, friends and families of the graduands.

The ceremony also featured the cutting of a grand cake to commemorate the school's 20th anniversary.