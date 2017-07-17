Gambia: GT Bank Continues to Put Smile On Customers' Faces

Guaranty Trust Bank The Gambia Limited (GTBank) has continued to put smile on faces of customers after presenting the first set of prizes to 13 winners of its 2017 Save and Win promo.

GTBank, which is Gambia's Bank of the Year, last year sent a good number of its customers to cloud nine with beneficial gifts and awards under its unique year-round ethical saving-culture promotion, called GTBank Save & Win Promo.

No sooner it completed the 2016 promo than it started the 2017 campaign of encouraging savings culture in The Gambia by giving out invaluable items to winning customers of its all-beneficial initiative.

The first set of prizes, which include two categories of customers, were presented on Friday 14 July at the bank's head office on Kairaba Avenue to the lucky winners who included Ameth Ndiaye, Ebrima Manneh, Tunko Sanneh, Ebenezer Peter Shyngle, Muhammed Susso, Marek Robert Kapalka, Idiatu Ibiyeye, Aminata Jallow, Fatoto Water Ming. Comm (Ismaile) and Bakary Jammeh (for category one), whilst category two included Christ Kolley, Saikou Jaiteh and Lamin Fofana.

To qualify as one of the prize winners, customers are expected to maintain deposit balances of various categories. Category one includes customers who maintain deposit balances ranging from D10,000 to D50,000. Winning customers of this category are entitled to 2 bags of rice, 1 bag of onion, 1 bag of 25kg sugar and a gallon of 20-litre vegetable oil.

In category two, the customer should maintain deposit balances of above D50,000. Prizes for winners of this category include a motorbike, fridge freezer and 32-inch LED TV set.

In category three, which comes on in the last and finale draw (Grand Finale), the customer is to maintain deposit balance of D200,000 and above, from April to December.

The grand final prizes for the 3rd category are a complete bedroom set for the third winner, return ticket to Dubai for one person and travel money of $2,000 for the second winner, and Hyundai Tucson for the first winner.

In her remarks at the prize presentation, GTBank Executive Director Isatou Jawara encouraged customers to intensify the habit of saving, as she called on people to bank with GTBank.

She said the 2017 Save and Win Promotion is one of the bank's ways of giving back to the people that have trust in it, as well as to promote savings culture and the national economic development agenda.

The prizes, she explained, are divided into three categories with the intention of accommodating all customers, adding that awards are given on quarterly basis in July, October and at the end of 2017.

Being a leading financial intermediary in The Gambia, GTBank is out to encourage the culture of saving, especially among the unbanked population of the country.

The campaign was also initiated to give back to customers of the bank, as they are stakeholders of the bank, she said.

The GTBank Save and Win deposit mobilization campaign has a lot of goods and value for GTBank customers and the unbanked in the country, as the prizes given to the winners are simply a fulfilment of the Bank's Corporate Social Responsibility pledge as a corporate citizen of The Gambia.

All the winners at the prize presentation applauded the Save and Win promo and commended GTBank for the initiative, which they said is out to help them better their lives.

They promised to continue banking with GTBank and did encourage the general people to become clients and customers of the bank.

In his closing remarks, Dodou Bojang, GTBank's Corporate Unit Head, who moderated the programme, said it is always good to save with GTBank, as they "always go the extra mile" to serve and meet customers' expectations.

"We have a lot of beneficial products and services for our customers," Mr Bojang said.