Gambia: Lotto Gaming Gives Support to Salvation Nursery School

Lotto Gaming Gambia Limited Tuesday presented consignments of food items to Salvation Nursery School at Latrikunda Sabiji in the Kanifing Municipality.

The items presented included vegetable cooking oil, cartons of chicken, bags of flour, crate of can drinks, bag of onion, sugar, potato, tins of Mayonnaise, Chips, and crate of egg among others.

The items were meant to support the speech and prize giving ceremony of the school.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Alagie Ngum, the Chief Executive Officer of the Lotto Gaming Gambia, said the support was part of their corporate social responsibility.

He said the donation was in response to a request sent to him for support, adding that the company attached value to the education and health sectors and assured that they will not relent in giving support to these most important sectors.

"We will continue to give support in order to add value to the existing structures and capacities of the sectors," he stated.

According to Mr Ngum, hopefully in December, the company would reach out to all orphanage centers to provide support to them as part of their effort to complement government's effort in national development.

He said the company was not only to make profit but to contribute its quota to national development.