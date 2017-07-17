Gambia: We Are Going for an Away Goal, Says Coach Sarr

Alagie Sarr, head coach of The Gambia CHAN team, has said they are going for an away goal against Mali in the return leg of the 2018 CHAN qualifiers after their goalless draw with their fellow West Africans in the first leg played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau on Saturday.

Coach Sarr, who was speaking to reporters shortly after the game, revealed that his side was unable to contain the Malians in the first half, but were able to do so in the second half and could have scored.

Coach Sarr further revealed that he would invite midfield players when they eliminate Mali, adding that journalists could help him in scouting good players for his team because he could not watch all other matches in the national league.

For his part, Djibriel Drammeh, head coach of Mali CHAN team, said the performance of his players in the first half was very good but the second half was an open game, adding that The Gambia were the better side in the closing stage of the game as they also created goal-scoring opportunities.

Drammeh stated that his team is a new team, saying that only three players were featured in the 2016 CHAN final against the Democratic Republic of Congo prior to Saturday's clash with The Gambia.