17 July 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: We Are Going for an Away Goal, Says Coach Sarr

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lamin Darboe & Lamin Gibba

Alagie Sarr, head coach of The Gambia CHAN team, has said they are going for an away goal against Mali in the return leg of the 2018 CHAN qualifiers after their goalless draw with their fellow West Africans in the first leg played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau on Saturday.

Coach Sarr, who was speaking to reporters shortly after the game, revealed that his side was unable to contain the Malians in the first half, but were able to do so in the second half and could have scored.

Coach Sarr further revealed that he would invite midfield players when they eliminate Mali, adding that journalists could help him in scouting good players for his team because he could not watch all other matches in the national league.

For his part, Djibriel Drammeh, head coach of Mali CHAN team, said the performance of his players in the first half was very good but the second half was an open game, adding that The Gambia were the better side in the closing stage of the game as they also created goal-scoring opportunities.

Drammeh stated that his team is a new team, saying that only three players were featured in the 2016 CHAN final against the Democratic Republic of Congo prior to Saturday's clash with The Gambia.

Gambia

Malian Team More Experienced Than Gambia - GFF Prexy

Lamin Kabba Bajo, president of the Gambia Football Federation (GFF), has said the Malian team has more experience than… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.