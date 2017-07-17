17 July 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Two in Court On Conspiracy Charge

By Isatou Senghore-Njie

Baboucarr Sowe and Tily John were recently arraigned before Magistrate Joof of the Kanifing Magistrates' Court, charged with two counts of conspiracy and stealing from a person.

They denied any wrongdoing and were granted court bail of D50,000 each with two Gambia sureties.

Count one stated that on 3 July 2017, at Westfield, in the Kanifing Municipality, they jointly conspired to commit a felony.

The offence on count two read that they stole from one Abdoulie Beyai a mobile phone marked Samsung valued at D4,000, the property of the said Abdoulie Beyai.

