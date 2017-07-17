Gambia: Two in Court On Conspiracy Charge

Baboucarr Sowe and Tily John were recently arraigned before Magistrate Joof of the Kanifing Magistrates' Court, charged with two counts of conspiracy and stealing from a person.

They denied any wrongdoing and were granted court bail of D50,000 each with two Gambia sureties.

Count one stated that on 3 July 2017, at Westfield, in the Kanifing Municipality, they jointly conspired to commit a felony.

The offence on count two read that they stole from one Abdoulie Beyai a mobile phone marked Samsung valued at D4,000, the property of the said Abdoulie Beyai.