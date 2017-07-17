17 July 2017

Gambia/Mali: Malian Team More Experienced Than Gambia - GFF Prexy

By Lamin Darboe

Lamin Kabba Bajo, president of the Gambia Football Federation (GFF), has said the Malian team has more experience than The Gambia in the 2018 CHAN qualifiers.

Bajo was speaking to reporters shortly after The Gambia's goalless draw against Mali in the first-leg fixtures played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau on Saturday.

Bajo pointed out that the Malians have more experience players than the Gambia in the game, adding that the performance of the home-Scorpions in the second half was good compared to the first half.

Bajo said he is optimistic The Gambia can still qualify despite their goalless draw with Mali in the first leg in Banjul.

