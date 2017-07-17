Gambia: Education Is Key to Success - Says Guest Speaker

The guest speaker at the speech and prize giving ceremony of Bright Star Nursery and Primary School, Mamudou Fye, who is also the Alkalo of Old Yundum, has said education is the key to success for the individual, community and even a nation.

According to Mr Fye, building the educational wellbeing of children provides strength to the nation in attaining its development objective.

He said the roles of children are fundamental in every development planning and implementation, adding that these could be enhanced by providing the necessary and right education to them that would provide skills and knowledge to enable them play their roles effectively and efficiently.

Mr Fye mentioned that the future of the country lies in the hands of the children as they are the future leaders of this great nation.

"It is important to prepare them for these great challenges and the best way of doing this is by providing quality and relevant education for them," he said.

According to Mr Fye, quality education cannot be achieved without discipline, adding that discipline and commitment pave the way for attaining success, especially in education.

He added that knowledge without discipline would compromise quality and therefore, he urged all pupils of Bright Star School to show maximum discipline to their teachers in carrying out their duties in teaching and learning.

He thanked the management and staff of Bright Star School for the great role they are playing in providing quality and relevant education to the children of Old Yundum and its surroundings.

Mr Fye recognised the important role of the government of The Gambia for the enabling policies and conducive environment created for teaching and learning.

For her part, the headmistress, Madam Betty Gomez, said this was another milestone in witnessing the graduation of Nursery 3, and for the first time since the inception of the school.

She said a total of 40 in the nursery and 7 in the primary would be graduating subject to the fulfillment of the requirements for proceeding to the next level in their educational career.

At the end of the ceremony, certificates and prizes were awarded to deserving pupils and teachers for their outstanding performance, diligence, dedication and selfless service to work.