Gambia Immigration Gets New Pro

The Gambia Immigration Department (GID) has appointed Assistant Supretendant (ASI) Mamanding S. Dibba as the new Public Relations Officer of the Gambia Immigration Department (GID), a press release from the GID has stated.

The release also stated that ASI Dibba's appointment took effect on Wednesday 12 July 2017, and his Predecessor Pa Ousman Manneh was redeployed for another assignment, which was not mentioned by the GID.

The new GID PRO ASI Dibba is said to have served as Admin Officer at the Immigration Headquarters in Banjul, and later as a Section Commander at the Banjul International Airport.

Until his recent appointment, ASI Dibba served as Admin Officer and Personal Assistant to Commissioner of Immigration, Banjul International Airport.