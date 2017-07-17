analysis

Matters have taken a sinister turn in the slipstream of Sassa CEO Thokozani Magawaza's cancellation on 29 June of costly R47-million workstream contracts set up by Minister of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini. Magwaza, who is likely to testify against Dlamini in a public enquiry into her role in the Sassa scandal, is being pressured to accept an "exit package". Daily Maverick has also received reliable information that Magwaza was informed that his life is under threat. By MARIANNE THAMM.

Two sources close to Thokozani Magwaza confirmed on Thursday that the Sassa CEO was being pressured by a third party (whose name is known to Daily Maverick) to accept a "lucrative exit package" to leave the agency but that negotiators were, at this point, refusing to commit this package to writing.

Daily Maverick has also learnt that Magwaza was informed that information had been obtained that his life was under threat. Questions to Magwaza, Sassa officials as well as Minister Dlamini and her spokesperson Lumka Oliphant, about the exit package, the role of the third party (whom we named in our mail) as well as the alleged death threats to Magwaza, had not been answered at the time of writing.

