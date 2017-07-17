Kenya: Uncertainty Over Kenya Polls - Violence and Fears of War

analysis

Kenya has been through dark periods before. Uncertainty surrounding polls, amid massive irregularities have degenerated into something other before. It seems to be happening again, and it casts doubts about the country's readiness to hold polls. By NJERI KIMANI.

Pre or post-election violence is not a complex eventuality. Often the signs of impending chaos are there. In Kenya, the requisite ingredients have all been thrust into the pot and they are cooking. Uncertainty is in the air.

The body mandated to handle the Kenyan elections Independent Election and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) seems ill prepared to ensure the polls are transparent and credible.

With just 26 days left to the polls, the firm is yet to weed out 92,000 dead voters from the official voter register, which opposition leaders claim is a plot to rig the 8 August polls.

Audit firm KMPG claimed that there was an estimated additional 1,037,260 dead voters on the roll, calling for their immediate removal.

In the survey carried out in May, the firm established that more than 17,523 passports used to register were inactive.

Gerald Kasimu, head of Information Technology Advisory Services, pointed out that they had used data from the Civil Registration Department, The...