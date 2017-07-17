press release

The Minister for Public Service and Administration, Ms Faith Muthambi will be joining forces with the Tshwane Leadership Foundation (TLF), The National School of Government, Unisa and Export Credit Insurance Corporation to feed the homeless in the capital city for this year's Mandela Day.

Minister Muthambi will be handing over donated clothing and food parcels to the homeless, and also get an opportunity to share a meal with them. Central to the partnership is the Tshwane Leadership Foundation, a Non- Governmental Organisation (NGO) committed to social change and justice in the city centre.

Some of the work that the foundation does in the city includes support towards destitute women and young girls, homeless people as well as residents of inner city social housing projects.

On Mandela Day the organisations will tour the seven different sites managed and run by TLF in the city that house destitute community, in an effort to understand the day to day life of the homeless in the city.

The day will end at Burger's Park lane where it is expected that about 150 homeless people will be served with a lunch meal. It is also at this point of the event that representatives from the mentioned organisations will have an opportunity to interact with the homeless community as part of social integration.

The 2014 SA Idols Winner, Mr Vincent Bones will also be playing his part in assisting feeding the homeless, as he himself was once part of the homeless community before his stardom.

This partnership intends to explore further collaborations beyond Mandela day which will be informed by understanding the challenges faced by the Tshwane Leadership Foundation in the different projects that they lead in the city.

Minister Faith Muthambi will get to share and listen to the needs, challenges and the life stories of the destitute living the Pretoria CBD. They will have a chance to make their voice heard and be understood.

Issued by: Department of Public Service and Administration