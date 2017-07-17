South Africa: Special Investigating Unit On Allegations of Non-Compliance to Policies

press release

Special Investigating Unit on allegations of non-compliance to policies within the Special Investigating Unit (SIU)

The SIU has once again received a media query relating to allegations of non-compliance to its policies and in particular relating to the appointment of consulting firm Deloitte, who are currently assisting the Unit with an Organisational Review. We wish to remind members of the South African public and all our stakeholders that the SIU remains committed to fighting corruption, malpractice and maladministration, not only within state institutions but also within the private sector and within the SIU.

In appointing Deloitte, all SIU procurement processes were duly adhered to, following an open competitive bidding process, which was audited by the SIU's Internal Audit Department.

The SIU management is satisfied that the procurement process was fair, transparent, equitable and according to the policies of the SIU. The Head of the Unit, Advocate Andy Mothibi has stated that, "as a further assurance measure, the SIU will also refer this process to be audited by the Auditor General of South Africa and/or Office of the Chief Procurement Officer."

The SIU has adopted an integrated and holistic approach to address social and work related challenges experienced by employees through awareness programmes on issues related to emotional, physical, spiritual and intellectual wellbeing. The organisation is committed to creating a safe and professional workplace for all employees. Therefore, SIU management takes any allegations relating to its employees' wellness in serious light.

SIU management practice an open door policy that encourages openness and transparency within the organisation. Any issues relating to the content of any of our employees' wellness programmes should be brought to the attention of management. Any procurement done in relation to the implementation of the employee wellness programme is done in line with the SIU procurement policies, National Treasury Regulations, as well as the Public Finance Management Act.

The SIU remains committed to adhering to the Provisions of the Protected Disclosures Act and will at no stage victimise whistle-blowers.

SIU is on course with the process of reviewing its current organisational structure and improvement strategy to ensure that we strengthen our capacity to perform our mandate which is to assist government in fighting corruption.

"Given that our primary mandate is to prevent financial losses to the state caused by acts of corruption, fraud and maladministration, we are committed to adhering to the highest standards or professionalism at all times. Any allegations of impropriety against the SIU undermine the authority that the organisation has to implement its mandate. We would like to reiterate that if there are any specific allegations, SIU is open to receive those and will deal with them or to refer those allegations to other law enforcement agencies", said Advocate Andy Mothibi.

