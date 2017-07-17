Gambia: Gam Housing CEO On the Need to Support Wrestling

Lamin Mboge, the chief executive officer of Gam Housing, a real estate company has described wrestling as a traditional sport that needs to be supported.

"As part of social corporate responsibilities, we deemed it right to come in and support Nasiru Promotion and we will continue to contribute our quota to national development. We will support any event, which seeks to bring people and communities together," Mbodge told Observer Sports.

The Gam Housing boss said he was quite elated with the massive turnout of fans and the peaceful conduct before, during and after the combat.

As the main and sole sponsor of the wrestling contest, the renowned real estate company gave out a plot of land to wrestler Hoyantan, who defeated Yahya Jammeh in the grand combat. There was also a raffle draw where one lucky fan also won a plot of land from Gam Housing.

Many who stormed the stadium to watch the wrestling all praised Gam Housing for the support, while calling on other private companies to emulate Gam Housing.

Among them included the Opposition GDC Party Leader Mama Kandeh, Wrestling Desk Officer Abdoulie Bojang, and The Gambia Wrestling Federation President Serign Cham. They all expressed delight over the turnout and equally promised to support the development and promotion of wrestling in the country.