Gambia: Kerewan Basic Cycle School Holds 9th Graduation

Kerewan Basic Cycle School recently held a graduation for its ninth batch at a ceremony held at the school ground.

Addressing the gathering, Abdoulie Gaye, the Principal of the School lauded the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education for upgrading the school into a Basic Cycle School, saying

the move has contributed immensely in providing education to the doorstep of local hard to reach communities.

He implored on outgoing students to be steadfast and committed in their quest for knowledge.

Gaye equally challenged parents to enroll their children in schools and ensure that children complete their educational career.

Lamin S Jawara, Cluster Monitor for Region 3, underscored the importance of education, describing the theme of the graduation which is, Mass

Failure of Mathematics in schools, as quite apt. He expressed dismay over the poor performance of students in core subject especially Maths and called on them to be steadfast to do well in core subjects.

He however, attributed the mass failure of students in Math to various issues among them, peer influence and low parental motivation.

Jawara lamented that encouragement for students to take up their education seriously remains a challenge for the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education and School authorities.

While underscoring the importance of core subject especially in core subject such as Math sans English, Jawara acknowledged that the duo are the nerve in advancing ones education to higher height.

Saikou Jallow, UNESCO School-base Club Coordinator in the area, commended the

graduating students for their hard work and determination over the years.

He equally challenged them to take up life skills after school so as to contribute their quota to national development endeavors.

The event was attended by parents, ex-students association and school management committee.