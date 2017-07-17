Gambia: Education Is Key to Success Says Old Yundum Alkalo

The Alkalo of Old Yundum in the Kombo North Constituency has underscored the importance of education, saying education is the key to success.

Mamudou Fye was speaking recently as the guest speaker during the speech and prize giving ceremony of Bright Star Nursery and Primary Schools Old Yundum.

He called on students to be steadfast in their quest for knowledge, adding that the success of any community or nation largely depends of the education of its citizens.

According to him, building the educational wellbeing of children provides strength to the nation in attaining its development objectives.

He acknowledged that the role of children are fundamental in every development planning and implementation, saying these can be enhanced by providing the necessary and right education to them that will armed them with skills and knowledge to play their roles effectively and efficiently.

"The future of this country lies in the hands of the children as they are the future leaders of this great nation. Therefore it is important to prepare them for this great challenges, and the best way for doing this is providing the quality and relevant education for them."

Quality education, he went on, cannot be achieved without discipline and that discipline and commitment pave the way for attaining success especially in education.

To this end, he added that it is a collective responsibility for all, teachers, parents and the government, to ensure maximum discipline in schools.

"Knowledge without discipline will compromise quality and I therefore, urge all pupils of this school to show maximum discipline to their teachers in carrying out their duties in teaching and learning."

Fye thanked the management and staff of the school for the great role they are playing in providing quality and relevant education to children of Old Yumdum and its environs.

He outlined that the important role government attaches to quality education, positing that the government will always create an enabling environment to ensure effective teaching and learning in schools.

For her part, Betty Gomez, headmistress of the school, noted that the day marks another important milestone in the annals of the school.

She indicated that a total of 40 students in the nursery and 7 in the Primary School were graduating in various areas, after fulfilling their educational requirements to proceed to the next level.