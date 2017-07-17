15 July 2017

South Africa: The A-Bomb - R2-Billion Amnesty Package for Zuma?

Think of it as one of history's most astonishing ever retirement packages: Daily Maverick has recently learned that an offer of R2-billion has been presented to Jacob Zuma, making it the most significant financial amnesty ever made to a sitting head of state. (The money would be raised from private individuals and institutions, and not from state coffers).

Sources within the ANC, along with sources from the business community have confirmed that the A-bomb has indeed been dropped in at least one major forum, although the president has not yet agreed to begin talks. The economic implications, to say nothing of the legal precedent it would set, are beyond staggering: enough fuck-off money to upgrade an Nkandla a year until 2027. But where would Zuma go?

Who else among his faction would be granted amnesty? What would happen to the cash he and his associates already have? And what species of country would be left standing in his wake? By RICHARD POPLAK.

On 8 September, 1974, Gerald Ford, the 38th president of the United States, stood before the American people in order to deliver one of the most controversial addresses in the republic's history. Over the course of 400 or...

