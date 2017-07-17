17 July 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Another Setback in the Efforts to Resolve Sesdo Crisis

By Arfang M.s Camara

The Serrekunda East Sports Development Organisation's (SESDO) long awaited proposed congress has been postponed by both KM Sports and National Sports Council (NSC) after the unhappy Serekunda East Teams' Representatives failed to adopt the proposed congress agenda.

The decision to called-off yesterday's congress was taken by the National Sports Council after both Serekunda East Committee and the teams' representatives failed to exercise some level of discipline.

According to the NSC representative, Mahmoud Jawla, the congress was called-off because they wanted to sit with the KM Sports and come up with a good report whereby they can dissolve the current committee and reschedule another date for the Serekunda East Congress.

The team representatives said that they don't have any confidence anymore from this current Serekunda East Committee thereby they want them to step down or to be dissolved.

Meanwhile, the teams' reps also lamented that, the Saihou Bah-led committee has embezzled lot of money in the zone in which they don't see any developments during their term in office.

The current Serekunda East Committee remain defiant, saying they would not take dissolution recommended or made by the National Sports Council. They want congress to hold to decide on the impasse surrounding the zone.

